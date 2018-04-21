Death Of Van Driver In Multi-Vehicle Rt. 46 Crash In Little Falls Confirmed

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Law enforcement authorities confirmed early Monday evening that the driver of a silver van involved in a multi-vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 46 in Little Falls earlier in the afternoon had died.

It was just after 3:30 p.m. when the rig and three other vehicles were involved in the crash on eastbound Route 46 near Browertown Road, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Little Falls Police Chief Stephen Post said in a joint announcement.

“The driver of a silver van was pronounced at the scene,” they said.

All eastbound lanes remained closed while an investigation continued.

Valdes asked that anyone with information about the crash that could help investigators contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or call the Little Falls Police Department Traffic Division: (973) 256-0200 .

