Detectives: Three Stabbed -- None Cooperating -- In Englewood Street Fight

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Police were trying to determine who stabbed three men -- one of whom suffered a collapsed lung -- during an Englewood street fight.

The trouble is: None of the victims is cooperating, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Two victims were found at West Englewood Avenue and Reade Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Torell said.

The fight, in the 100 block of Reade Street, sent a 22-year-old Englewood victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with a stab wound to his chest and the collapsed lung, Torell said.

The second victim, 25, also from Englewood, "claimed he too had been stabbed but refused to cooperate with the investigation. He declined medical attention and left the area," the captain said.

As detectives were attempting to interview the first victim in the ER at HUMC, a third victim, 25 and also from Englewood, walked in with stab wounds on his arms.

"At this time, all three victims are being uncooperative with our investigation," Torell said. "Nonetheless, we will be retrieving any video footage from the area that may have captured what occurred."

He asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the stabbing -- or has video of it -- contact city detectives at (201) 568-4875 . You can remain anonymous, Torell said.

The local CrimeStoppers group is also issuing a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists in the investigations.

CrimeStoppers can be contacted 24-7 at 1-844-466-6789 . Tips can also be submitted through www.bergencrimestoppers.org .

