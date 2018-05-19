Disbarred Drug-Dealing Hackensack Lawyer Begins Prison Term

A disbarred lawyer from Hackensack with a history of drug-dealing convictions has begun serving a state prison term that won't see him eligible for parole until January 2022.

Barry Hoffberg, 51, was sentenced last month to a plea-bargained 12-year maximum term -- with a four-year minimum before parole eligibility -- for operating what authorities said was a booby-trapped drug mill out of his Prospect Avenue apartment.

An early January raid there turned up cocaine and marijuana, as well as various tools of distribution -- among them, scales, grinders and sifters -- city police said at the time.

Eleven months earlier, detectives arrested Hoffberg and his neighbor at the same Hackensack apartment complex after finding them with an assortment of drugs for sale.

Marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, psilocybin mushrooms, Ecstasy, Suboxone and drug packaging materials were all found, along with $5,751 in apparent drug proceeds, in the February 2017 raid, they said.

