Donations Sought For Families Of Three Children Killed In Union City Fire

Union City officials have established funds for the survivors of a multi-family building fire that killed two boys – 7 and 2 – and a 5-year-old girl.

The Red Cross was proving temporary assistance for the survivors, who Mayor Brian Stack said Saturday are “poorer than poor.”

The five-alarm blaze tore through 25th Street building between Bergenline and New York Avenues a little before 9 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were seen carrying limp children from the building and providing CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Eight of the bravest had to be hospitalized themselves and several others treated at the scene.

Three residents were reported in critical condition.

“I am heartbroken,” Stack said. “It is a very difficult day for Union City.”

Donations can be made to the Union City Fire Victims’ Fund or to a Go Fund Me page established by the city, the mayor said.

“Union City is a close-knit community and we will rally around these families and offer our continued love and support,” he said.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to the Union City Fire Victims’ Fund and can be sent to:

Union City Fire Victims’ FundOffice of Mayor Brian P. Stack3715 Palisade Ave. / 3rd FloorUnion City, NJ 07087

