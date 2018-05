A toddler had to remain in her car seat for more than an hour after live wires downed by a broken tree limb fell across her parents' SUV in Ridgewood.

The 15-month-old girl's mom talked with her from outside the vehicle before a PSE&G tech cut the power to the lines Friday and the child was removed safely.

Responders included firefighters and police -- among them, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke.

