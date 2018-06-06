Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Driver, 78, Killed In Head-On Wayne Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The 78-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 78-year-old driver was killed when he turned his car into the path of a pickup truck Friday night in Wayne, authorities said.

The other driver sustained minor injuries in the 5:30 p.m. crash, which authorities said occurred when the older motorist made a left turn onto the Valley Road extension from Berdan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

Wayne police, firefighters and EMS responded.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified -- and was expected to release a statement on Saturday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

