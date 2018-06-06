Driver, 78, Killed In Head-On Wayne Crash

A 78-year-old driver was killed when he turned his car into the path of a pickup truck Friday night in Wayne, authorities said.

The other driver sustained minor injuries in the 5:30 p.m. crash, which authorities said occurred when the older motorist made a left turn onto the Valley Road extension from Berdan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene, responders said.

Wayne police, firefighters and EMS responded.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was notified -- and was expected to release a statement on Saturday.

