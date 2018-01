RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A driver declined to be taken to a hospital after she rolled her car in downtown Ridgewood early Thursday.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded to the rollover at Garber Square and West Ridgewood Avenue.

The flipped 4-door passenger sedan was righted and removed from the scene by a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

