Driver Hospitalized After Car Goes Into Paramus Utility Pole

Cecilia Levine
A woman lost control of her 2-door Honda sedan Sunday morning on Route 17 in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The incident occurred near W. Ridgewood Avenue. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A Paramus EMS ambulance and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital were dispatched to the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A woman was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries Sunday after she lost control of her car, sending it into a Route 17 utility pole.

A Paramus EMS ambulance and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital were dispatched to aid the the driver of the 2-door Honda near West Ridgewood Avenue.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wrecked coupe from the scene as Paramus police investigated the incident.

BOYD A. LOVING CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

