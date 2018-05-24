Driver Hospitalized After Car Goes Into Paramus Utility Pole

A woman was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries Sunday after she lost control of her car, sending it into a Route 17 utility pole.

A Paramus EMS ambulance and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital were dispatched to aid the the driver of the 2-door Honda near West Ridgewood Avenue.

A flatbed tow truck removed the wrecked coupe from the scene as Paramus police investigated the incident.

BOYD A. LOVING CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

