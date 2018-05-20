Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgewood Gang Member Gets 65 Months In Cab Carjacking, Bar Holdups
DV Pilot police & fire

Driver Hospitalized After Mustang Ragtop, Pickup Truck Crash In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash occurred at the intersection of Hamilton and South Maple avenues. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
First-responding police officers rendered first aid. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The impact pushed the Mustang onto the sidewalk. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after her Mustang convertible collided with a commercial pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Glen Rock.

Both vehicles were towed after the crash at the intersection of Hamilton and South Maple avenues, pushing the sports car onto the sidewalk.

First-responding police officers rendered first aid.

An EMS unit took over from there.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.