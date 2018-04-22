Driver Hospitalized After Spinout Crash On Route 208 In Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- A driver was hospitalized with injuries that responders didn't consider life-threatening after her sedan spun out and struck a utility pole, snapping it in half, on northbound Route 208 Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance took the victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following the afternoon crash just south of the Goffle Road exit ramp, which backed traffic for miles.

A flatbed tow truck removed the 4-door sedan while a PSE&G crew tended to the damaged utility pole.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

