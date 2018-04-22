Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized After Spinout Crash On Route 208 In Hawthorne

Jerry DeMarco
An ambulance took the victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The pole. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Northbound Route 208 was backed up for miles. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
A flatbed tow truck removed the 4-door sedan. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- A driver was hospitalized with injuries that responders didn't consider life-threatening after her sedan spun out and struck a utility pole, snapping it in half, on northbound Route 208 Wednesday afternoon.

An ambulance took the victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following the afternoon crash just south of the Goffle Road exit ramp, which backed traffic for miles.

A flatbed tow truck removed the 4-door sedan while a PSE&G crew tended to the damaged utility pole.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

