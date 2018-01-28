Driver Shot At By Paterson Police Charged With Eluding After 15-Mile Chase

PATERSON, N.J. – A Paterson police officer fired a shot at a fleeing driver who was caught after a chase of nearly 15 miles before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

The officer approached Terrance Nelson, 26, of Jersey City, in the area of Cianci and Market streets around 2:30 a.m. “as part of an investigation in progress,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Nelson got into a car, however, and “pulled away while refusing police commands to stop,” she said.

“During the encounter, one round was discharged from the officer’s department-issued handgun,” the prosecutor said.

“A police pursuit then ensued through Paterson and into Irvington, where Nelson eventually brought the vehicle to a stop. No injuries were sustained by the police or civilians.”

Valdes said her Shooting Response Team was investigation the discharge of the officer’s weapon – a required procedure under a state Attorney General directive.

Nelson, meanwhile, was charged with eluding and released pending a court hearing, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

