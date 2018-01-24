Contact Us
Driver Slams Through Fairview Bus Shelter Moments After Passengers Board

Jerry DeMarco
"Thank God nobody was at the bus stop," Kahn said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD
The 11 a.m. crash occurred outside the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church on Anderson Avenue off Henry Street, Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD

FAIRVIEW, N.J. -- A driver apparently under the influence of drugs took out a Fairview bus shelter Friday morning -- moments after people standing there had gotten onto a bus, authorities said.

Jessica Ibrahim, 29, of Hasbrouck Heights was taken to an area hospital for drug testing after she was found with marijuana and pills, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The 11 a.m. crash occurred outside the Ascension Greek Orthodox Church on Anderson Avenue off Henry Street, near where periodic jitney bus inspections were being conducted.

"Thank God nobody was at the bus stop," Kahn said.

Anderson Avenue was closed in both directions so the wreckage could be cleared and the incident investigated.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

