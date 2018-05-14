Driver Taken Into Custody After Pulling Into Ridgewood Driveway

Ridgewood police took a driver into custody Wednesday afternoon -- apparently for being under the influence -- after she drove into a resident's driveway.

A flatbed tow truck removed the four-door Ford Fusion from the Maltbie Avenue driveway to take it to an impound lot after the owner said it hit his car from behind.

Midland Park police assisted Ridgewood officers with the investigation and arrest.

It was unclear whether the homeowner and driver know one another.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.