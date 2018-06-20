East Bergen Trio Charged With Beating Maywood Man, Fleeing With $26,000

With help from their colleagues, Maywood police tracked down a trio of 20-year-old East Bergen men who they said beat a borough victim while robbing him of $26,000.

“One of the suspects was a friend of the victim,” Detective Matthew Parodi told Daily Voice. “The victim invited two of the three suspects inside his home the night of May 30, at which time they assaulted and robbed [him] of a safe containing [the cash].”

The robbers hit him with the safe and dragged him a short distance with their car as he tried to stop them, the detective said.

Parodi, who was one of the responders to the robbery call, contacted colleagues in New Milford, who arrested Edward D. Chrystaline Jr. of their town and recovered the money.

The next day, Parodi identified a second suspect, James A. Reynoso of Tenafly – who’d been freed by a judge pending trial last September after Cresskill police charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and several drug-related counts.

Finally, on Thursday, police identified the accused getaway driver, Brendan J. Lee of Cresskill, and arrested him, too.

All three are charged with robbery, conspiracy and theft.

Chrystaline also faces simple assault and drug charges, among other counts.

Chrystaline spent a little over a week in the Bergen County Jail following his May 31 arrest before a judge ordered him freed pending trial under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Reynoso, meanwhile, was once again freed by a judge – this time within hours of his arrest in connection with the Maywood robbery.

Lee remained in the county lockup Saturday morning pending a detention hearing.

