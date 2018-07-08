Contact Us
Edgewater PD: Valet Drove Car That Killed Woman 63, In Parking Garage

Jerry DeMarco
SOJO Spa in Edgewater
SOJO Spa in Edgewater Photo Credit: Cihat Durgun

A valet was behind the wheel of a slow-moving car that struck and killed a 63-year-old Palisades Park woman in the parking garage of an Edgewater spa, authorities said early Wednesday.

Responding officers lifted the car off of Keum Soon Lim and administered aid following the 8 p.m. accident Sunday on the third level of the SOJO Spa Club at 660 River Road, Police Chief Donald Martin said.

Edgewater EMS took her to nearby Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, where she was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m., Martin said.

Detectives determined that the 2008 Acura TL sedan "was traveling at a low speed in the parking garage" when it struck and pinned Kim, the chief said.

"The driver of the vehicle, who was a valet at SOJO Spa Club, was not charged and no summonses were issued," he said.

Martin thanked the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence, as well as Edgewater's EMS squad and borough firefighters.

