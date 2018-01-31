Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Elmwood Park Gas Station Attendant Dodges Bullet During Robbery

Jerry DeMarco
The shot shattered the window of a car parked at the Delta station on River Drive.
The shot shattered the window of a car parked at the Delta station on River Drive. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. – A fleeing bandit fired a shot at an Elmwood Park gas station attendant who chased him and an accomplice with a crowbar after a $400 robbery Thursday night, authorities said.

One River Drive Delta station attendant told police the masked pair approached him around 8:40 p.m. near the pump booth, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He handed them the cash after one of the robbers pointed a black handgun at him, the chief said.

A second employee saw what was happening, grabbed a crowbar and ran after them.

One of the bandits then turned and fired a .40-caliber round at him, Foligno said.

The shot missed him and smashed the window of a Honda parked in the station lot, he said.

The robbers then ran off on Washington Avenue.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team and sheriff’s K-9 unit responded, but the dog lost the scent near Glenwood Avenue, the chief said.

Police found a black wool knit glove in the street an recovered a shell casing, Foligno said.

“The fired round was located lodged inside the vehicle and was retained as evidence,” he said.

The wool glove along with the casing was retained by the sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification for possible tracing.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help authorities catch those responsible is asked to contact Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700 .

“Callers can remain anonymous,” Foligno said, adding that the robbers “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

