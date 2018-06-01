Contact Us
Elmwood Park PD: DWI Driver Bails, Caught After Hitting Parked Cars

Jerry DeMarco
The driver of the BMW (right) tried to run but was caught by police, authorities said. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE
Nutchies handled the tow. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A drunk driver with a suspended license bailed out of his BMW after it hit two parked cars in Elmwood Park overnight but was quickly caught by borough police, authorities said.

Charles Crosby, 30, also had an open container of alcohol in the 2002 Beamer when it struck the two vehicles on Locust Street around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He tried to run off by was found several blocks away, the chief said.

Crosby, whose last known address was in Masachusetts, was arrested and charged with DWI, Driving while suspended, leaving the scene of a crash, having the open container in his car and reckless driving, among other counts.

He was released to a responsible adult pending a court hearing and his car was impounded, under John's Law.

Nutchies Service of Lodi and Paramus handled the tow.

