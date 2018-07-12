Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Police Search For Missing At-Risk Rutherford Man, 60
DV Pilot police & fire

Elmwood Park Pizza Deliveryman Shot, Killed, Car Crashes Outside Passaic ShopRite

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Passaic ShopRite on Paulison Avenue.
Passaic ShopRite on Paulison Avenue. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 27-year-old pizza delivery man from Elmwood Park was shot and killed in his car, which then struck a tree outside the Passaic ShopRite before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The victim, who wasn't immediately identified, was pronounced dead at St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson at 2:48 a.m., they said.

A half-hour earlier, police found the black 1998 Toyota Camry with his body inside after it slammed against the tree in the 500 block of Paulison Avenue in Passaic after he'd made a delivery up the street in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about this incident contact her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at (973) 470-5908 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.