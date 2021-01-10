Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Elmwood Park Police Revive Garfield OD Victim, 19, Found Face-Down In Snow

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was found on Mill Street.
The victim was found on Mill Street. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Elmwood Park police revived a 19-year-old overdose victim found face-down in the snow early Tuesday evening.

It took two rounds of Narcan from Officer Chris Finn to help bring the unconscious victim around after he was found around 5 p.m. on Mill Street, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

A resident who witnessed the save praised police and EMTs for their fast and decisive work in rescuing the victim.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.