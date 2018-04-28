Contact Us
Englewood I.T. Consultant Charged With Bruising Boy, 9

Jerry DeMarco
Louis Puskas
Louis Puskas

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. – An I.T. consultant from Englewood was charged with child abuse after bruising the 9-year-old boy's forehead over the eye, authorities said.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded to the home and alerted authorities who arrested 36-year-old Louis Puskas, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

Puskas, formerly of Hackensack, was charged with child abuse following an investigation by members of Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Englewood police, the prosecutor said.

He was released pending a May 9 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

