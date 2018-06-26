Englewood Man, 70, Charged With Touching, Kissing Underage Girl

A 70-year-old Englewood man was jailed after a juvenile told investigators he touched her on her upper inner thighs several times and kissed her lower back and neck, authorities said.

Anthony Romain remained held in the Bergen County Jail following a first appearance Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said investigators with his Special Victims Unit and Englewood police arrested Romain on Thursday after receiving a report a week earlier.

Romain is charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.