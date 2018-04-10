Englewood PD: Arrest-Prone Ex-Con, 50, Caught Burglarizing New Home

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Dozens of arrests over nearly 25 years followed ex-con Willie Edward Carter into some shrubs, where Englewood police said they found him hiding after he broke into a house under construction.

Carter, a 50-year-old career burglar with a long history of stealing copper piping and other valuables to hock, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, records show.

Responding to the 4:30 a.m. burglary call Monday in the 300 block of Tenafly Road, Officer Chris Formisano heard someone climbing over a nearby fence, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Moments later, Officer Gregory Smith found Carter hiding in shrubs on nearby Cambridge Avenue, the captain said.

Carter, of Englewood, already was wanted on a warrant out of Englewood Cliffs, records show.

He's also awaiting trial on charges out of Englewood after leading police on a chase and resisting arrest in March. Carter spent six days in the county jail before a judge released him under New Jersey's 2018 bail reform law.

Two months earlier, he spent 12 days in the county lockup following a Teaneck burglary before a judge ordered Carter released. That case is still pending, as well.

So is another break-in, out of Englewood, from last summer.

The new charges are similar: burglary, theft and possession of burglar tools, Torell said.

Detectives from Englewood and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence from the Tenafly Road break-in, he said.

