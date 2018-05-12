Englewood PD: Petty Criminal Snatches Phone From Dunkin Donuts Manager

An Englewood Dunkin Donuts manager who tried to call police about a troublesome petty criminal had his cellphone snatched from him, said police who made an arrest soon after.

The manager of the West Palisade Avenue shop said he confronted 21-year-old Joshua Foster of Newark after he’d hung around the store without buying anything several times and then damaged the rest room on May 3, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

After refusing to leave, Foster grabbed the phone from the manager, threatened him and fled, Torell said.

Hours later, Officer Adolfo Gutierrez spotted Foster in the area and took him into custody. He was charged with robbery and making terroristic threats, the captain said. The manager was treated for minor injuries, he said.

Foster, who had outstanding warrants from Fort Lee and Paramus, was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges in Englewood in February.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail for six days after the Dunkin Donuts arrest before a judge ordered him released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

