Englewood PD: Shoplifter Leaves Daughter, 9, Behind

A shoplifter who left her 9-year-old daughter behind while trying to flee the Englewood ShopRite was arrested soon after, authorities said.

Lois King, 33, who was with carrying $90 in stolen good with her daughter when a security guard at the Nathaniel Place supermarket tried stopping her last Saturday, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

King bolted, leaving the youngster behind, but the guard chased her down, he said.

King fought back, leaving the guard with minor injuries that required medical attention, the captain said.

Responding officers took King into custody and notified the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, who placed the child with a responsible relative, he said.

King -- who had three outstanding warrants from Bergenfield (2) and Paramus -- remained held in the Bergen County Jail for four days before a judge ordered her released, pending further court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

She's charged with child endangerment and robbery.

