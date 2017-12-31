Englewood PD: Teaneck Gunman Threatens Resident

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A Teaneck man pointed a revolver loaded with hollow-point bullets at an Englewood resident during an argument, said authorities who arrested him.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Arthur Hood, 58, after residents at a First Street home told police he came to their door to settle a dispute around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Detective Sgt. Chris Kedersha and Detective Chris Quirk, along with Teaneck police, arrested Hood at his home a little over two hours later, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Located in the home was a .22-caliber revolver described by the victim and others, the captain said. It was loaded with hollow-point bullets, he said.

Hood was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a hearing Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of menaing, aggravated assault and various illegal handgun and ammo counts.

The weapon was sent to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification to determine its source and whether it had been used in any crimes, Torell said.

The case was referred to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.