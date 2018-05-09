Contact Us
Englewood PD Tracing Gun That Fleeing Group Left Behind

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood police car
Englewood police car Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A crowd scattered as Englewood police approached earlier this week, leaving a loaded gun behind, authorities said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected the firearm for ballistic testing, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said.

Fingerprints and DNA retrieve from the weapon were being sent to the New Jersey State Police lab, he added.

The gun was retrieved after officers approached the group, which Torell said acted suspiciously, around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Martin Luther King Garden housing complex on William Street.

All “ran upon seeing the officers,” the captain said, adding that “a search of the immediate area revealed a loaded handgun, illegal drugs and other items.”

“It was great work by the Officers in getting an illegal gun and drugs off the streets,” Torell said, “but we are also attempting to link the items to the responsible individuals.

“Anyone with information about this incident or any criminal activity can contact our detectives at (201) 568-4875 ,” he said. “Callers can furnish us with tips anonymously if they choose.”

CrimeStoppers pays cash awards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in a criminal investigation of any type. All calls to its 24-7 remain confidential: 1-844-466-6789 .

Tips can also be sent to: bergencrimestoppers.org .

"Like" Crimestoppers on Facebook: www.facebook.com/tricommunitycrimestoppers .

