Ex-Con, Four Others Charged In Passaic Attempted Murder

Jerry DeMarco
CLOCKWISE (from top left) Olbin Silva, Ruddy Mena, Joshua Taveras, Randy Lantigua, Rafael Medina Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

PASSAIC, N.J. – What authorities said was the attempted murder of a 19-year-old Passaic man on a city street Wednesday night produced the arrests of five men -- one of them an ex-con who's already served state prison time for gun convictions.

Several shots were deliberately fired at Wellington Figari, who was struck once near the corner of Montgomery Street and Paulison Avenue, sustaining a non-fatal wound, around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson and was expected to survive, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Being held in the Passaic County Jail pending detention hearings Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Friday:

  • Olbin Silva, 20, of Passaic;
  • Rafael Medina, 19, of Passaic;
  • Randy Lantigua, 19, of Passaic;
  • Joshua Taveras, 20, of Passaic;
  • Ruddy Mena, a 23-year-old ex con from Paterson who spent 11 months in state prison in 2016 for a pair of illegal gun possession convictions out of Passaic County.

All face various charges ranging from attempted murder and aggravated assault to conspiracy and weapons possession.

