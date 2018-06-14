EXCLUSIVE: Prospect Park Man Was Beaten, Thrown In Passaic River To Drown

A 26-year-old Prospect Park man whose body was pulled from the Passaic River after being missing for more than a month drowned after being beaten, Daily Voice has learned.

Jorge Alcalde-Alfaro, 26, "was beaten up pretty good, but he was still technically alive when he got tossed in the river," an investigative source with direct knowledge of the homicide told Daily Voice.

Meanwhile, several suspects in his killing remained at large.

Alcalde-Alfaro had signs of head trauma immediately after his body was found on May 1 near Paterson’s West Side Park behind JFK High School. The body had been covered in mud for awhile, the medical examiner said.

Tattoos and a gold tooth helped authorities identify him.

Alcalde-Alfaro hadn't been seen since he left his home on Easter, April 1, headed towards the Paterson area near JFK ( SEE: Missing Prospect Park Man Has Distinguishing Tattoos ).

His remains were recovered from the Molly Ann Brook behind the school near Westwood Park ( SEE: Family Notified: Body In Paterson Brook Is Missing Prospect Park Man, 26 ).

Valdes asked that anyone with information that could help investigators contact them through her office's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police detectives: (973) 321-1120 .

All contact will be kept confidential, authorities said.

