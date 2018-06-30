Facade Falls From River Edge Shopping Center, Everyone Out OK

UPDATE: No one was injured when the facade of a shopping center in River Edge fell off Tuesday morning, although some vehicles were damaged, authorities confirmed.

Everyone got out of the businesses affected by the mishap through rear exits at the Kress Plaza, just south of the Edge Diner on Kinderkamack Road, Police Lt. Michael Walker told Daily Voice.

An initial report of people trapped brought responders from River Edge, Oradell, Hackensack and Paramus.

Calls for additional responders were later canceled after it was learned that occupants fled through rear exits.

PSE&G also was at the scene.

