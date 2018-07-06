Fair Lawn Man, 31, With History Charged With Stabbing Mom To Death

Authorities charged a 31-year-old Fair Lawn man with murder after police, responding to his mother's desperate call for help, found her mortally wounded Sunday.

Ann Kaplan, 61, hung up during the 911 call, which law enforcement sources said came around 3 p.m. during an apparent dispute with Eric Daniel Kaplan at 20-06 Halstead Terrace.

Police responding to the call found the victim and seized "a family member who also resides at the house," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in an initial release.

Despite the best efforts of responders to try and save her life, the elder Kaplan was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the prosecutor confirmed.

A judge subsequently ordered her 6-foot-1-inch, 140-pound son held on charges of first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, records obtained by Daily Voice show.

Exactly two years ago Monday, police arrested Eric Kaplan and seized a knife from him after they said he stabbed his brother. The disposition of that case couldn't immediately be determined late Sunday.

Calo's Major Crimes Unit and Fair Lawn police were investigating Sunday's homicide. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. Glen Rock police assisted.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.