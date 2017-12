FAIR LAWN, N.J. – A veteran law enforcement officer from Fair Lawn was promoted to lieutenant with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Cecil Barker, a 15-year department veteran, is a supervisory officer with the department’s Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Barker, 45, was president in 2016 of the Essex County Sheriff's Officers FOP Lodge #138 and director in 2015 of the Fryeburg Academy Alumni Association.

