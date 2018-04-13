Fairview Laborer, 47, Charged With Molesting Girl

FAIRVIEW, N.J. – A Fairview laborer was charged with aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment after authorities said he “inappropriately touched” a young girl over the course of a year.

Leon Aguin-Lopez, a 47-year-old Guatemalan national, was being held in the Bergen County Jail on an ICE detainer, records show.

Fairview police received a report Friday and notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Aguin-Lopez was taken into custody the next day, he said.

