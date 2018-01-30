Fairview Laborer Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

FAIRVIEW, N.J. – A Fairview laborer was trafficking child pornography, said authorities who arrested him.

William J. Smith, 37, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a Feb. 14 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest a day earlier by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit.

Detectives who raided Smith's Walker Street apartment found more then 100 digital files of nude and "sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

They charged him with distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.

