Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

FedEx Driver, Possibly More People Trapped In Park Ridge Building Collapse

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A burst pipe caused the roof of a Park Ridge building to collapse.
A burst pipe caused the roof of a Park Ridge building to collapse. Photo Credit: Hackensack Fire Department
The Hertz Building is on Brae Boulevard.
The Hertz Building is on Brae Boulevard. Photo Credit: Google Maps

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — The ceiling of the Hertz Building on Brae Boulevard in Park Ridge collapsed Tuesday evening due to a burst pipe, trapping the driver of a FedEx truck, responders said.

The driver was told not to move from his car, but sustained no injuries as of 6:15 p.m., responders said.

A second vehicle was trapped by the 75x75-foot ceiling, and it is unclear if there are any occupants, according to responders.

An ambulance was requested for standby, according to responders. Police have the key holder for the building, who is attempting to evacuate it, responders said.

Fire and police officials responded, along with the Hackensack Fire Department for its specialized truck, according to responders.

The sprinkler system has been shut down as a water pipe was broken, responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.