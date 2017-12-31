FedEx Driver, Possibly More People Trapped In Park Ridge Building Collapse

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — The ceiling of the Hertz Building on Brae Boulevard in Park Ridge collapsed Tuesday evening due to a burst pipe, trapping the driver of a FedEx truck, responders said.

The driver was told not to move from his car, but sustained no injuries as of 6:15 p.m., responders said.

A second vehicle was trapped by the 75x75-foot ceiling, and it is unclear if there are any occupants, according to responders.

An ambulance was requested for standby, according to responders. Police have the key holder for the building, who is attempting to evacuate it, responders said.

Fire and police officials responded, along with the Hackensack Fire Department for its specialized truck, according to responders.

The sprinkler system has been shut down as a water pipe was broken, responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.