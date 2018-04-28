Feds: Clifton QuickChek Among Targets Of Ski-Masked Armed Robbers

CLIFTON, N.J. – A ski-masked gunman and getaway driver went on a robbery spree through several counties in North and Central Jersey -- holding up a QuickChek in Clifton, among other businesses, and leading local police on chases, federal authorities charged Tuesday.

Tione Davis, 35, of East Orange, stuck a silver and black handgun in the clerk's face in the Market Street convenience store before fleeing with $400 in cash just after 4 a.m. Dec. 11, an FBI complaint charges.

An, 29-year-old Meshach Whagar of Newark, was waiting behind the wheel of a maroon Chrysler Sebring, it says.

The federal complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark charges Davis and Whagar with nearly 20 other robberies in Passaic, Hudson, Morris, Middlesex, and Union counties last November and December.

They include an Elmwood Park 7Eleven that authorities say Davis robbed of $350 four days earlier by pointing the same gun at the clerk ( Feds: Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Among Targets Of Ski-Masked Armed Robbers ).

All occurred between 2 and 6 a.m. and "involved convenience stores and/or gas stations," the FBI complaint says.

"During those robberies, Davis, while wearing dark clothing and hiding his face with masks or scarves, brandished a handgun and demanded money from store clerks," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Tuesday. "After stealing cash from the stores, Davis fled with Whagar, who acted as the getaway driver.

"Before being apprehended, the defendants led law enforcement on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Morris County," the U.S. attorney added. "Among the items found in their [Chrysler Sebring] were two handguns matching the description of those Davis used during the robberies."

The FBI also found the Accord, he said.

Authorities suspect the pair was involved in another holdup hours a little over an hour earlier at the Liberty Gas Station/Quick Stop Deli on northbound Route 17 in Mahwah, but neither was charged in connection with that robbery. A ski-masked gunman made off with about $400 in that one, police said at the time.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI and thanked the Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Morris, Union, Middlesex, and Essex County prosecutor’s offices, as well as police from Elmwood Park, Lodi, Mahwah, Clifton and various other towns for their work on this case.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Heather Suchorsky and Jamari Buxton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Newark.

