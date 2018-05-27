Feds: Paterson Officer Assaulted Hospital Patient, Recorded It On Cellphone

Federal agents arrested a Paterson police officer early Wednesday on charges of assaulting a suicidal hospital patient with another officer and recording it on his cellphone.

Surveillance video shows Roger Then, 29, of Paterson pushing the victim to the ground after a fellow city officer punched him in the face while he was sitting in a wheelchair in a hallway at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on March 5, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Moments earlier, the victim apparently threw some type of object down the hall, he said.

A second video, shot by Then, shows the victim on his back in a hospital bed.

The victim insults the first officer, who "puts on a pair of hospital gloves and violently strikes the victim twice across the face," Carpenito said.He then stood over the victim and says, 'I ain’t f**cking playing with you',” the U.S. attorney said.

A report filed by the first officer doesn't mention the assaults, which left the victim with an eye injury that required surgery and several facial injuries, Carpenito said.

As a result of these assaults, the victim suffered multiple injuries to his face, including an eye injury that required surgery.

Then was due for a hearing Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the arrest and thanked the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Paterson police and the city department's Office of Internal Affairs for their assistance in the investigation.

Handling the prosecution is Assistant U.S. Attorney Rahul Agarwal, deputy chief of Carpenito's Criminal Division.

