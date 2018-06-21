Female Hackensack Officer, SUV Passengers Hospitalized After Crash

A Hackensack police officer responding to a call and two occupants of an SUV were hospitalized -- all for precautionary reasons -- after a collision Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Toyota refused medical attention after the 2:32 p.m. crash at the intersection of Prospect and Central avenues.

The officer had her vehicle's lights and siren on at the time, Capt. Francesco Aquila said.

No serious injuries were sustained, he said.

