Fiery PIP Crash In Alpine Kills One

A fiery crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine killed an occupant Thursday evening, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed and caught fire around 5:30 p.m. off the parkway's southbound side near Exit 3.

First responders administered CPR but said they were unable to save the victim.

Following a massive jam during the cleanup and subsequent in investigation, all lanes were cleared for traffic just before 7:45 p.m., leaving residual delays, police said.

