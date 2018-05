Fire ravaged the facade and caused smoke damage to a Fair Lawn group home Sunday night.

Two firefighters sustained ankle injuries during in 9:15 p.m. blaze, which began on the front porch of the Fern Street home and was quickly doused.

No other injuries were reported.

Police and members of the Rescue Squad and Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

