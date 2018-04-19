Contact Us
Firefighters Douse Bogota House Blaze

Hackensack sent a ladder truck. Ridgefield Park assisted, as well. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack FD
At the scene. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bogota FD

BOGOTA, N.J. -- No injuries were reported after Bogota firefighters doused a Sunday morning house blaze with help from their neighboring colleagues.

Hackensack and Ridgefield Park firefighters joined them at the Queen Anne Road blaze, which broke out just before 10 a.m.

Teaneck Box 54 assisted with firefighter rehab, while police auxiliary officers handled traffic. Also responding was an ambulance from Holy Name Medical Center.

