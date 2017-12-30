Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Firefighters: New Two-Way Street Makes Hackensack Safer

Jerry DeMarco
It was meant to help Hackensack's businesses, but the conversion of State Street into a two-way has helped make the city safer, responders said.
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- It was meant to help Hackensack's businesses, but the conversion of State Street into a two-way has helped make the city safer, responders said.

"Companies now can make a left hand turn out of headquarters due to the conversion of State Street into a 2-way," the Hackensack Fire Department said.

"This should improve response times to the North End of the city."

ALSO SEE: State Street Reopens As Two-Way Road In Hackensack

