North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
LODI, N.J.

Flames Blow Through Roof Of Lodi Home

Jerry DeMarco
No serious injuries were reported.
No serious injuries were reported. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bill Tompkins (http://www.btfirephotos.com/)

LODI, N.J. -- Lodi fire officials and others were meeting early Wednesday afternoon with members of a family whose home was ravaged by a morning fire.

One person who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to the hospital after being removed from the Spring Street home, and two cats got out safely, responders said. No other injuries were immediately reported.

The four-alarm blaze broke out in the attic around 7:45 a.m., sending flames shooting through the roof.

It took nearly two hours to bring it under control, as firefighters battled poor water pressure caused by the recent deep freeze.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

Firefighters from Elmwood Park, Garfield, Maywood, Rochelle Park, Saddle Brook, Wallington and Wood-Ridge assisted.

