Flames Incinerate Mahwah School Bus After Boy Smells Smoke

Jerry DeMarco
"So scary," wrote Kim Lifrieri. "Thank God the bus driver Ken and the boy got off safe." Photo Credit: COURTESY: Kim Lifrieri

A Mahwah school bus driver got the only youngster off safely before the vehicle went up in flames Tuesday morning.

They were on Chapel Road in Fardale when the boy told the bus driver he smelled something, Police Chief James Batelli said.

Police officers were there instantly and members of Mahwah Fire Co. 4 doused the flames of the incinerated Durham Bus Company vehicle, Batelli said.

The boy's mother came to the scene and picked him up, the chief said.

Police were investigating the cause.

