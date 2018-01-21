Footprints In Snow Lead Little Ferry Police To Suspect Hiding In Shed

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. -- A driver who sped off during a Little Ferry traffic stop crashed his car, ran off, then was found hiding by officers who followed his footprints in the snow, authorities said.

Police also recovered a backpack that a witness saw 32-year-old Najee Ray of Lodi toss as he ran, Detective Sgt. Ronald M. Klein Jr. said.

Inside was marijuana and packaging bags, he said.

Officer John Clark stopped Ray on Franklin Street, got out of his police cruiser and was talking to him Friday when the former Garfield resident sped off, Klein said.

He crashed moments later near the corner of Redneck and Union avenues at the Moonachie border, the sergeant said.

Following footprints in the snow, Officers John Schwedhelm and Jennifer Ali found Ray hiding in a shed in a Robby Road backyard, Klein said.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Frank Sciacca recovered the backpack.

Borough police were aided by their colleagues from Moonachie and a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit, he said.

Ray, who also had a trio of outstanding warrants out of Clifton, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday following a detention hearing.

