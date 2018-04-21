Fort Lee Police Seize 3 Pounds Of Pot, $10,000, In Drug Raid

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Fort Lee detectives seized three pounds of pot and $10,000 in proceeds while busting a local condo tenant, authorities said.

James Wu, 27, was charged with selling the drug and money laundering, Capt. Matthew Hintze said.

A tip led Anti-Crime/Narcotics Bureau investigators to the Marycrest Condominiums at 2345 Linwood Ave., Hintze said.

Soon after, Detective Sgt. Cory Horton and Detective Bryan Drumgoole arrested Wu and made the seizures, he said.

Wu was taken to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge release him a day later under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

