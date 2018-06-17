Four Kids, One Adult Hospitalized After SUV Is Broadsided In Ridgefield

Four children and an adult were hospitalized with minor injuries after their SUV was broadsided and knocked over Wednesday afternoon in Ridgefield.

Witnesses helped get some of the children out through the windows after the Honda Pilot pulled out from Art Lane onto Bergen Boulevard and was struck by a Ford Fusion at 12:48 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Robert Meurer said.

Police, firefighters and several ambulances responded.

All five SUV occupants were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with various bumps and bruises, Meurer said.

