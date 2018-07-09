Franklin Lakes PD: Illegal Handgun Gun Found In Rt 287 Out-Of-Stater Stop

Franklin Lakes police found an out-of-state motorist illegally carrying a handgun during a traffic stop on Route 287, authorities said.

Harold Chavous, 33, of Amity, Arkansas had an unloaded .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his vehicle when he was stopped Wednesday afternoon, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Chavous was charged with illegal possession of a handgun and released pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

