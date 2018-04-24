Franklin Lakes PD: Suspicious Car Report Turns Up Handgun, Pot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. -- A pair of Franklin Lakes police officers alerted to a suspicious vehicle seized a 9mm handgun and some pot while arresting a Connecticut man late Thursday.

Responding to the 11:13 p.m. call on Franklin Avenue, Officers Eric Rosado and David Blum found 36-year-old Dennis Ryan carrying the unloaded gun and drugs, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Ryan, of Jewett City, CT, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He's charged with unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit and disorderly persons drug possession.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.