Fresh From Prison, Mahwah Career Criminal Busted Yet Again -- For Purse Theft

A Mahwah ex-con with a 25-year criminal history was arrested in Secaucus by police who said they found him with a woman’s purse stolen during a pair of car burglaries.

Only just released from state prison six months ago, 45-year-old Christopher Murano was caught with the goods just before 1 a.m. last Tuesday, Secaucus police said.

He also had an outstanding warrant, they said.

Secaucus police charged Murano with two counts of theft and sent him to the Hudson County Correctional Center. Records show he subsequently was released pending further court action.

Murano was released from state prison this past January after serving nearly two years for separate burglaries in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Murano had just turned 21 when he was jailed in 1994 after one of his first criminal arrests – for being under the influence of heroin and carrying a hypodermic needle, records show.

Since then, he’s been busted nearly every year in towns throughout Bergen and Hudson counties on charges that include aggravated assault with a weapon, selling drugs, probation violations and more -- including a string of burglaries in 2007 in Dumont, Elmwood Park, Englewood Cliffs, Hackensack and elsewhere for which he was convicted.

Back in 2011, Fair Lawn police said a homeowner found Murano on the second floor of his home one morning, then chased him down and held him until officers arrived.

