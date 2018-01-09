Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Manny, Moe & Jacked-Up: Pep Boys Paying $80,000 To Settle Overcharges
DV Pilot police & fire

Fugitive Who Sold 80 Lbs Of Pot To Bergen Detective Extradited From Canada

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
James S. Norton
James S. Norton Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A fugitive who fled the U.S. after admitting he sold 80 pounds of pot to an undercover Bergen County detective was extradited from Canada to be sentenced, authorities said Friday.

James S. Norton, 46, had been a fugitive of justice since skipping out on his bail after taking a plea deal, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said Friday.

Norton, of Hogansburg, N.Y., was arrested in 2010 after authorities said they caught him red-handedselling marijuana to an undercover officer, Grewal said.

The U.S. Marshals Service extradited him from Canada after authorities there jailed him on an unrelated charge, the prosecutor said.

He, who faces a plea-bargained eight-year prison sentence, was brought to the Bergen County Jail by the marhals on Thursday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.