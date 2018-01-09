Fugitive Who Sold 80 Lbs Of Pot To Bergen Detective Extradited From Canada

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A fugitive who fled the U.S. after admitting he sold 80 pounds of pot to an undercover Bergen County detective was extradited from Canada to be sentenced, authorities said Friday.

James S. Norton, 46, had been a fugitive of justice since skipping out on his bail after taking a plea deal, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said Friday.

Norton, of Hogansburg, N.Y., was arrested in 2010 after authorities said they caught him red-handedselling marijuana to an undercover officer, Grewal said.

The U.S. Marshals Service extradited him from Canada after authorities there jailed him on an unrelated charge, the prosecutor said.

He, who faces a plea-bargained eight-year prison sentence, was brought to the Bergen County Jail by the marhals on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.